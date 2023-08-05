Favorites
Rebuilt, Redesigned, Reimagined: An architectural jewel on one of Malibu's premier beaches, this coastal contemporary home enjoys panoramic vistas of the Pacific. Masterful design and state-of-the-art technology make for truly modern coastal living. Presented by Sotheby’s International Realty – Sunset Strip Brokerage.
Remarkable Swiss Waterfront Villa: Just five minutes outside of Lugano, architect and interior designer Mischa Groh meticulously constructed Villa Cigno. With spectacular views of the lake and Mount San Salvitore, this newly built home is a contemporary masterpiece. Presented by Fontana Sotheby's International Realty.