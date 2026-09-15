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Collection by Zak quick

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Enlarging the kitchen means the family can now have all of the extras there that were once in the garage, including the pantry, washer/dryer, freezer, and extra fridge.
Enlarging the kitchen means the family can now have all of the extras there that were once in the garage, including the pantry, washer/dryer, freezer, and extra fridge.
The kitchen system is from Kerf Design.
The kitchen system is from Kerf Design.