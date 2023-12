In the living room of Richard and Kali's home, a theatre sofa by Ted Boerner accompanies a Barcelona table by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe for Knoll. The chairs are by Jean Prouvé and the credenza is by Jens Risom, both from Design Within Reach. The Saarinen Conference armchair by Eero Saarinen is from Knoll knoll.com, while the rug is from IKEA.