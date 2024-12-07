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Collection by John Dolan

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No.1 Douglas Fir adds warmth to the space. Custom clerestoy lighting allow light to fall deeper into the space. Large, sliding glass doors connect the interior iving to the exterior living.
No.1 Douglas Fir adds warmth to the space. Custom clerestoy lighting allow light to fall deeper into the space. Large, sliding glass doors connect the interior iving to the exterior living.
The interior of the social side of the home was made to feel like a communal pavilion, with all of the activities grouped in one fluid space and clerestory windows invoking an open-air aspect.
The interior of the social side of the home was made to feel like a communal pavilion, with all of the activities grouped in one fluid space and clerestory windows invoking an open-air aspect.
The circular roof above the pool—nicknamed “la galleta” for its cookie-like shape—is a favorite spot for drinks and ocean viewing. “The galleta is where the sea reveals itself,” says Juan Carlos.
The circular roof above the pool—nicknamed “la galleta” for its cookie-like shape—is a favorite spot for drinks and ocean viewing. “The galleta is where the sea reveals itself,” says Juan Carlos.
Floor Plan of Casa Cielo by NV Design Architecture
Floor Plan of Casa Cielo by NV Design Architecture
Wittman calls the couple a Jack and Jill of all trades due to their wide-ranging hobbies. In the workshop, there’s a glass-art studio and woodshop connected by a room for model making and storing collections.
Wittman calls the couple a Jack and Jill of all trades due to their wide-ranging hobbies. In the workshop, there’s a glass-art studio and woodshop connected by a room for model making and storing collections.
The 9-year-old twins’ quarters are organized into a volume that includes their beds and cupboards. Since it was adjusted within a previously existing bedroom, there’s only one window on his side; that’s why the divide between the two chambers doesn’t go all the way up, so the natural light can also reach her.
The 9-year-old twins’ quarters are organized into a volume that includes their beds and cupboards. Since it was adjusted within a previously existing bedroom, there’s only one window on his side; that’s why the divide between the two chambers doesn’t go all the way up, so the natural light can also reach her.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
While right now it’s all a happy blend, Vanbesien has made considerations for a future where he might not necessarily need or want to work a staircase away from his bedroom. “If I stopped working in that office, or we outgrow that office, it wouldn’t necessarily be easy to rent this space to someone else, so we have thought about how we can close it in a bit if we ever need to.”
While right now it’s all a happy blend, Vanbesien has made considerations for a future where he might not necessarily need or want to work a staircase away from his bedroom. “If I stopped working in that office, or we outgrow that office, it wouldn’t necessarily be easy to rent this space to someone else, so we have thought about how we can close it in a bit if we ever need to.”
The beams were part of the original structure of the home. Ceilings are quite tall—10 feet or higher.
The beams were part of the original structure of the home. Ceilings are quite tall—10 feet or higher.
Besides the framing, the other new materials Troup used were plywood for the interiors and fresh zinc-aluminum sheeting for the roof: cheap and cheerful.
Besides the framing, the other new materials Troup used were plywood for the interiors and fresh zinc-aluminum sheeting for the roof: cheap and cheerful.
Sheila and Steve hired designer Tracey Gallacher to update their 1,500-square-foot home in Silver Lake. Built in 1952, the house has
Sheila and Steve hired designer Tracey Gallacher to update their 1,500-square-foot home in Silver Lake. Built in 1952, the house has
“A building can have far greater impact than the space it stands in.”—William Carpenter, architect and resident
“A building can have far greater impact than the space it stands in.”—William Carpenter, architect and resident
The open kitchen is the home’s heart—and its literal center, designed so the couple can host casual gatherings with friends and family. Iragüen Viñuela chose light gray granite countertops, and matching engineered wood cabinets.
The open kitchen is the home’s heart—and its literal center, designed so the couple can host casual gatherings with friends and family. Iragüen Viñuela chose light gray granite countertops, and matching engineered wood cabinets.

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