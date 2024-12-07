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The 9-year-old twins’ quarters are organized into a volume that includes their beds and cupboards. Since it was adjusted within a previously existing bedroom, there’s only one window on his side; that’s why the divide between the two chambers doesn’t go all the way up, so the natural light can also reach her.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
While right now it’s all a happy blend, Vanbesien has made considerations for a future where he might not necessarily need or want to work a staircase away from his bedroom. “If I stopped working in that office, or we outgrow that office, it wouldn’t necessarily be easy to rent this space to someone else, so we have thought about how we can close it in a bit if we ever need to.”
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