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Collection by Andrew Torgerson

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The interior of the Murphy bed compartment is lined with a stained cork panel and contains a smaller shelving unit for bedside reading, alarm clock, and reading lamp.
The interior of the Murphy bed compartment is lined with a stained cork panel and contains a smaller shelving unit for bedside reading, alarm clock, and reading lamp.
Leedy’s construction of the precast concrete office with “double tee” elements marked an inflection point in his design career.
Leedy’s construction of the precast concrete office with “double tee” elements marked an inflection point in his design career.
The one-level home sits tucked away on a tranquil waterfront lot, surrounded by tall trees and native vegetation. Lido Beach and St. Armand's Circle are just a short stroll away.
The one-level home sits tucked away on a tranquil waterfront lot, surrounded by tall trees and native vegetation. Lido Beach and St. Armand's Circle are just a short stroll away.
Set on a spacious corner lot, the Electri-Living home was one of the 12 model "high-tech homes
Set on a spacious corner lot, the Electri-Living home was one of the 12 model "high-tech homes
Charlie and Dale celebrate a trip to Langdale in the Lake District.
Charlie and Dale celebrate a trip to Langdale in the Lake District.
Farrow & Ball bills its Ultra Marine Blue as a “romantic, mid-toned” hue that’s been popular since the 18th century.
Farrow & Ball bills its Ultra Marine Blue as a “romantic, mid-toned” hue that’s been popular since the 18th century.
Woelfel sees coastal blues becoming prevalent in bedrooms, either on walls or as part of the furnishings.
Woelfel sees coastal blues becoming prevalent in bedrooms, either on walls or as part of the furnishings.
Jojoba by Behr is a dusty, pale green that promotes tranquility.
Jojoba by Behr is a dusty, pale green that promotes tranquility.
Farrow & Ball’s Sap Green is a soft, earthy hue.
Farrow & Ball’s Sap Green is a soft, earthy hue.
O’Donnell anticipates green being a popular shade for kitchen cabinetry and living spaces in 2021.
O’Donnell anticipates green being a popular shade for kitchen cabinetry and living spaces in 2021.
With a hint of black, Amazon Soil by Benjamin Moore is a velvety mauve that inspires calm.
With a hint of black, Amazon Soil by Benjamin Moore is a velvety mauve that inspires calm.
Kim notes that black walls will trend as homeowners seek out a clutter-free home.
Kim notes that black walls will trend as homeowners seek out a clutter-free home.
Kingsport Gray is part of Benjamin Moore’s Historic Color collection.
Kingsport Gray is part of Benjamin Moore’s Historic Color collection.
Jitney by Farrow & Ball, though muted, is an uplifting tone that’s meant to evoke sandy beaches.
Jitney by Farrow & Ball, though muted, is an uplifting tone that’s meant to evoke sandy beaches.
Saffron Strands by Behr Paint is a festive, optimistic shade.
Saffron Strands by Behr Paint is a festive, optimistic shade.
Benjamin Moore’s 2021 color of the year is Aegean Teal, a hue meant to bring comfort into our homes.
Benjamin Moore’s 2021 color of the year is Aegean Teal, a hue meant to bring comfort into our homes.