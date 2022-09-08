Chelsea and her husband’s bedroom overlooks the living room. Instead of a solid wall, she installed a screen, which allows her to see the view through the living room windows. When she wants privacy, she’ll draw the curtain, which she bought from Quince. The metal side chair is vintage (by General Fireproofing), the nightstand is from Broyhill’s Brasilia line, and she made the wood sculpture and wall art when she was a student at Pratt.