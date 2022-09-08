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Collection by Damien Filiatrault

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A new plywood screen separates the entryway from the kitchen while visually connecting it to the renovated living and dining rooms.
A new plywood screen separates the entryway from the kitchen while visually connecting it to the renovated living and dining rooms.
Chelsea and her husband’s bedroom overlooks the living room. Instead of a solid wall, she installed a screen, which allows her to see the view through the living room windows. When she wants privacy, she’ll draw the curtain, which she bought from Quince. The metal side chair is vintage (by General Fireproofing), the nightstand is from Broyhill’s Brasilia line, and she made the wood sculpture and wall art when she was a student at Pratt.
Chelsea and her husband’s bedroom overlooks the living room. Instead of a solid wall, she installed a screen, which allows her to see the view through the living room windows. When she wants privacy, she’ll draw the curtain, which she bought from Quince. The metal side chair is vintage (by General Fireproofing), the nightstand is from Broyhill’s Brasilia line, and she made the wood sculpture and wall art when she was a student at Pratt.
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
The kitchen and utility areas are located in the
The kitchen and utility areas are located in the
Her talents are not just limited to photography, Magdalena crafted ceramic dishware used for meals and tea ceremonies, which regularly occur in that beloved primary bedroom window seat, one of her favorite spaces.
Her talents are not just limited to photography, Magdalena crafted ceramic dishware used for meals and tea ceremonies, which regularly occur in that beloved primary bedroom window seat, one of her favorite spaces.
Solis looked to Magdalena’s Eastern European heritage—she and her family immigrated to the U.S. from Poland in 1990—for direction on furnishings and finishes.
Solis looked to Magdalena’s Eastern European heritage—she and her family immigrated to the U.S. from Poland in 1990—for direction on furnishings and finishes.
The open kitchen overlooks a sunken living area, where the polished concrete foundation doubles as a natural heater. “Oftentimes in the winter, we’ll turn off the heat during the day,” Sarah says. “As soon as the sun’s been out for a couple hours, there’s a whole bunch of heat stored there.”
The open kitchen overlooks a sunken living area, where the polished concrete foundation doubles as a natural heater. “Oftentimes in the winter, we’ll turn off the heat during the day,” Sarah says. “As soon as the sun’s been out for a couple hours, there’s a whole bunch of heat stored there.”
Over the course of 10 months, Louis Litrenta and Natalie Saunders built this Georgia O’Keefe–inspired vacation home, which is filled with items from their travels and elements inspired by the local landscape. The interiors have a simple material palette of plaster, microcement, and wood—which keeps the focus on the desert views. A small, open floor plan makes efficient use of space, and the bedrooms are located on either side of the residence to provide privacy.
Over the course of 10 months, Louis Litrenta and Natalie Saunders built this Georgia O’Keefe–inspired vacation home, which is filled with items from their travels and elements inspired by the local landscape. The interiors have a simple material palette of plaster, microcement, and wood—which keeps the focus on the desert views. A small, open floor plan makes efficient use of space, and the bedrooms are located on either side of the residence to provide privacy.
An iridescent Clé Tile backsplash in the kitchen catches the light.
An iridescent Clé Tile backsplash in the kitchen catches the light.
The spacious covered patio at the front of the home features a tactile, saguaro-rib ceiling, built-in plaster seating, and a swing chair perfect for taking in sweeping, sunset views.
The spacious covered patio at the front of the home features a tactile, saguaro-rib ceiling, built-in plaster seating, and a swing chair perfect for taking in sweeping, sunset views.
In the living room, a wooden sculpture by local artist Dan John Anderson sits in front of a Mags sectional from Hay.
In the living room, a wooden sculpture by local artist Dan John Anderson sits in front of a Mags sectional from Hay.
The kitchen features black soapstone countertops, white oak cabinets, and exposed fir beams above.
The kitchen features black soapstone countertops, white oak cabinets, and exposed fir beams above.
The kitchen sits underneath a workloft accessible by a wooden ship's ladder. Callie's dad Trevor Hilpert fabricated the ladder and much of the loft casework in his San Juan Island woodshop.
The kitchen sits underneath a workloft accessible by a wooden ship's ladder. Callie's dad Trevor Hilpert fabricated the ladder and much of the loft casework in his San Juan Island woodshop.
“I used leftover lapacho from the outdoor deck to make the handles for the kitchen cabinets with a hand router,” says Facundo. The cabinets themselves are made of MDF, with a finish he chose to match the lapacho wood.
“I used leftover lapacho from the outdoor deck to make the handles for the kitchen cabinets with a hand router,” says Facundo. The cabinets themselves are made of MDF, with a finish he chose to match the lapacho wood.

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