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Chelsea and her husband’s bedroom overlooks the living room. Instead of a solid wall, she installed a screen, which allows her to see the view through the living room windows. When she wants privacy, she’ll draw the curtain, which she bought from Quince. The metal side chair is vintage (by General Fireproofing), the nightstand is from Broyhill’s Brasilia line, and she made the wood sculpture and wall art when she was a student at Pratt.
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
Over the course of 10 months, Louis Litrenta and Natalie Saunders built this Georgia O’Keefe–inspired vacation home, which is filled with items from their travels and elements inspired by the local landscape. The interiors have a simple material palette of plaster, microcement, and wood—which keeps the focus on the desert views. A small, open floor plan makes efficient use of space, and the bedrooms are located on either side of the residence to provide privacy.
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