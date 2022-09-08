SubscribeSign In
A pond nearby acts as a water reservoir.
As with the rest of the rooms, the kitchen is neutral and inviting, with details like locally sourced terracotta tile adding texture to the space.
Floor Plan of Sol by Perpetually Devastated
Floor Plan of Lagom Cabin by Carsten Stinn
The fourth set of glass doors leads to the private patio with a soaking tub under the sky.
While they may resemble shipping containers, the pods are actually built of wood and clad in corrugated steel.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
Above the dining room there is an atrium with 28-foot vaulted ceiling and skylights. While the steel “moment frame” structure was initially designed to be entirely framed in wood, the span required a switch to steel, which was left exposed as a design feature to create a “wow” moment upon entry.
On a trip to Naoshima, Japan, the Houston newlyweds behind Robertson Design fell in love with Tadao Ando’s concrete-composed museums. This led the couple to create a residence of their own comprised of a low concrete wall, concrete cube, and box clad in Siberian larch. The indoors are rounded out with white oak, marble, and leather-finished granite.
The outdoor terrace folds up, and the roof can be detached so that the container home can be easily relocated.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
The upholstered wall was crafted by Casamento. The daybed is from Houtlander, featuring custom cushions by Casamento.
"It's not close to highways,
