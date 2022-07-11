SubscribeSign In
p
Collection by Peng Ye

Favorites

View 125 Photos
The master bathroom is in keeping with the home’s neutral palette, which is inspired by Scandinavian minimalism.
The master bathroom is in keeping with the home’s neutral palette, which is inspired by Scandinavian minimalism.
The newer downstairs bathroom features textured sky-blue tiles that nod to the natural ceramics Rose loves.
The newer downstairs bathroom features textured sky-blue tiles that nod to the natural ceramics Rose loves.
A freestanding Kohler Ceric bath anchors one side of the emerald-tiled bathroom.
A freestanding Kohler Ceric bath anchors one side of the emerald-tiled bathroom.
The skylight and floor-to-ceiling glass windows invite nature into the bathing area of the bathroom.
The skylight and floor-to-ceiling glass windows invite nature into the bathing area of the bathroom.
The cast concrete countertops in the bathrooms have a soft texture that complements the timber.
The cast concrete countertops in the bathrooms have a soft texture that complements the timber.
Green tiles complement an oversized vanity in the bathroom, which gets lot of natural light.
Green tiles complement an oversized vanity in the bathroom, which gets lot of natural light.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
A modern farmhouse outside Tahoe National Forest stands as a vacation home and gallery for the owner’s art. Designed by architect Clare Walton, Martis Camp House consists of four gable forms divided by stone-clad volumes. Inside, the spaces are a collaboration between the owner, an artist and art collector, and interior designer Brittany Haines of ABD Studio. A departure from the owner’s main residence that exudes a more traditional style, the summer and winter getaway is teeming with bespoke furniture, vintage finds, and personal art.
A modern farmhouse outside Tahoe National Forest stands as a vacation home and gallery for the owner’s art. Designed by architect Clare Walton, Martis Camp House consists of four gable forms divided by stone-clad volumes. Inside, the spaces are a collaboration between the owner, an artist and art collector, and interior designer Brittany Haines of ABD Studio. A departure from the owner’s main residence that exudes a more traditional style, the summer and winter getaway is teeming with bespoke furniture, vintage finds, and personal art.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
The home is located far from the road on the northwest corner of the property and oriented toward views of the water.
The home is located far from the road on the northwest corner of the property and oriented toward views of the water.

105 more saves