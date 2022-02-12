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Collection by Troy Doolittle

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Mass plywood lines the walls, ceilings, and much of the cabinetry in the main living space, giving the interior a warm, cabin-like character despite its generous scale.
Mass plywood lines the walls, ceilings, and much of the cabinetry in the main living space, giving the interior a warm, cabin-like character despite its generous scale.
Concrete and weathered steel form the home’s low-profile western facade, anchoring it to the desert.
Concrete and weathered steel form the home’s low-profile western facade, anchoring it to the desert.
The Hijau stone swimming pool finish from Palimanan.
The Hijau stone swimming pool finish from Palimanan.
Nestled amongst native Araucaria trees, the cabin and its three elevated decks were carefully sited so as not to disturb any existing trees, which are protected by Chilean law. "This area is the only place on the planet where the Araucaria pine grows,
Nestled amongst native Araucaria trees, the cabin and its three elevated decks were carefully sited so as not to disturb any existing trees, which are protected by Chilean law. "This area is the only place on the planet where the Araucaria pine grows,
An Eilersen Chess sofa anchors the living space.
An Eilersen Chess sofa anchors the living space.
The kitchen seamlessly connects the dining area to the living room.
The kitchen seamlessly connects the dining area to the living room.
"Because the site is almost completely under tree cover, there was initial concern about the interiors being too dark,
"Because the site is almost completely under tree cover, there was initial concern about the interiors being too dark,
Kím designed all of the cabinetry in the kitchen, which features Venice terrazzo tile from Concrete Collaborative.
Kím designed all of the cabinetry in the kitchen, which features Venice terrazzo tile from Concrete Collaborative.
Cabin ANNA began in 2016 as a way for Caspar Schols and his family to cope with a personal tragedy. At his mother’s request, he built a refuge on her rural forested property where the family “would feel connected and feel one,” says Schols. “I started dreaming of how we could be surrounded by life instead of shielded from it.” In ten months, the once physicist completed the Garden House: a prototype of what would, to his own surprise, turn into a much larger project oriented toward a deeper connection with the planet.
Cabin ANNA began in 2016 as a way for Caspar Schols and his family to cope with a personal tragedy. At his mother’s request, he built a refuge on her rural forested property where the family “would feel connected and feel one,” says Schols. “I started dreaming of how we could be surrounded by life instead of shielded from it.” In ten months, the once physicist completed the Garden House: a prototype of what would, to his own surprise, turn into a much larger project oriented toward a deeper connection with the planet.
Rolling Huts | Olson Kundig
Rolling Huts | Olson Kundig
Less than 100 square feet, Studio Puisto’s new modular cabin can be configured as a home office, gym, or forest retreat.
Less than 100 square feet, Studio Puisto’s new modular cabin can be configured as a home office, gym, or forest retreat.
Custom furniture pieces attach to the wood structure on rungs, allowing owners to modify the space as needed over time. Here, the interior is set up as "Focus-Space," a private office with a wall-mounted work surface.
Custom furniture pieces attach to the wood structure on rungs, allowing owners to modify the space as needed over time. Here, the interior is set up as "Focus-Space," a private office with a wall-mounted work surface.
Marie Saldivar’s experimental metal-clad dwelling is the perfect place to host family—and proof of concept for her new prefab company.
Marie Saldivar’s experimental metal-clad dwelling is the perfect place to host family—and proof of concept for her new prefab company.

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