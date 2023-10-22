SubscribeSign In
Terra-cotta and rose shades adorn a guest bedroom.
More Marthe Armitage wallpaper, this time in a bold, red floral print, graces this bedroom. A vintage Moroccan runner continues the dot pattern, and is paired with a vintage bench, and a rattan chair and pillow from The Apartment.
The "Jungle Room" is swathed in Benjamin Moore’s Lehigh Green.
The cabinet has an antique look, but it was designed and painted by Zachary.
Behind the bathroom wall is the bedroom, which features sliding glass doors with access to a private deck.
Large windows and a white bedspread lend an airy atmosphere to a California bedroom in the first home Geremia designed from the group up.
Consider realistic DIY limitations. If you’ve never delved into plumbing or electrical work before, a major renovation is usually not the right time to get started, as this type of work is best left to professionals. Even something as seemingly simple as demolition work can quickly become more complex if you are replacing plumbing or electrical fixtures.
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
The clients' teenage son was given a more colorful bedroom with an elevated bed and a small climbing wall.
Smith knew he wanted to use plywood for the interior walls. "Plywood can look fantastic,
"The house meets all the requirements for being a Greenbuilt Home,
