The master bathroom uses plastered shower walls and a large window to maintain a simple, direct rapport with the outdoors.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
“My favorite space in the home might be the master shower,” says Joseph. “The skylight covers the entire shower, and when there is a full moon you don’t even need a light. I find it to be a very peaceful and calming space.”
The marble wall and sink are both made from Elba Blue Marble. Inax Yohen Border tiles from Japan line the walls and add a sophisticated and artful touch.
The shower features a bench and is a mix of Elba Blue Marble, Inax Yohen Border tiles, and concrete.
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
Rain shower
A bank of custom storage along one wall is very functional for the family, including children’s art supplies, cleaning tools, and a counter for serving during a party.
A CB2 chair is placed with the built-in closets.
Hatchet restored the three-over-three window pattern, so the primary bedroom now looks into a magnolia tree in the backyard.
The kitchen has Ikea Sektion Kitchen Cabinet innards paired with Semihandmade fronts, the Desert Grey Supermatte Shaker model. Caesarstone quartz covers the counters and backsplash, and the PC Linear Light is from Hay.
A glass door leads to the refinished exterior.
The couple found the carved vestibule doors at Demolition Depot. They were salvaged from a row house from the same time period as this one. The ceiling light is a family heirloom.
The home’s is wrapped in soothing, dark colors and sumptuous textures.
Jari and Anna furnished their patio and backyard with pieces from their furniture line, Skargaarden.