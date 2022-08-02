An expansive picture window frames views of the natural landscape in the bedroom area, where the headboard doubles as a bar for the dining space.
Blend Projects offers to install solar arrays and water catchment systems in their homes to make living in them more sustainable.
“I wanted the main focal point to be the outside,” says Castillero. “By minimizing what’s inside, even the slope of the roof makes you turn and look outside.”
The prefabs are built on a standard concrete pier foundation. MyCabin can design a stem wall or helical pile foundation at an additional cost if they receive a soil report for the site.
Plywood panels reach up to the high ceilings in every room.
The custom dining table—which was made by a local artisan—is located in front of west-facing windows that frame the sunset in the evenings. The table can be easily moved inside or out depending on the weather.