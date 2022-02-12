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Collection by Amy Hayes

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Floor plan of Detached Sonoran ADU by Silva + Havens
Floor plan of Detached Sonoran ADU by Silva + Havens
A private residence in Brooklyn, NY, by Hans Lorei that embraces a moody palette.
A private residence in Brooklyn, NY, by Hans Lorei that embraces a moody palette.
Builders, developers, designers, and architects have developed a range of homes that are composed of prefabricated, modular, or kit-of-parts pieces that can allow for lower costs, faster and easier on-site construction, and even higher quality spaces. Here, we delve into the differences—and similarities—among these manufactured residences.
Builders, developers, designers, and architects have developed a range of homes that are composed of prefabricated, modular, or kit-of-parts pieces that can allow for lower costs, faster and easier on-site construction, and even higher quality spaces. Here, we delve into the differences—and similarities—among these manufactured residences.
The window ledge is perfect for placing books and plants, whether its the bath or the bench that's in use.
The window ledge is perfect for placing books and plants, whether its the bath or the bench that's in use.
“I wanted the house to feel like a boat in the middle of the forest or on an island, standing alone,
“I wanted the house to feel like a boat in the middle of the forest or on an island, standing alone,
A breezeway complete with swings connects the front and back decks. “We knew we wanted a covered entry, but we left it open to create a larger outdoor space,” says Scott, who admits to occasionally using the swings himself. Mud guards are built into the Kebony decking to keep dirt from being tracked inside. The teak chairs are by Skagerak.
A breezeway complete with swings connects the front and back decks. “We knew we wanted a covered entry, but we left it open to create a larger outdoor space,” says Scott, who admits to occasionally using the swings himself. Mud guards are built into the Kebony decking to keep dirt from being tracked inside. The teak chairs are by Skagerak.