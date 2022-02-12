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Collection by Jane Fisher

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The bunk room features four extra-long bunk beds, allowing the home to sleep 10.
The bunk room features four extra-long bunk beds, allowing the home to sleep 10.
Charmed by the life aquatic, a physician tasked GO'C to create a 618-square-foot floating home with three decks, a full kitchen, and storage galore.
Charmed by the life aquatic, a physician tasked GO'C to create a 618-square-foot floating home with three decks, a full kitchen, and storage galore.
The architects used natural materials and colors in the kitchen to make the space feel serene, expansive, and connected to the outdoors.
The architects used natural materials and colors in the kitchen to make the space feel serene, expansive, and connected to the outdoors.
Quarried stone and Cor-Ten are used on the outdoor changing room
Quarried stone and Cor-Ten are used on the outdoor changing room
The sauna and the adjoining changing room look out onto the natural pool, creating a slice of urban wellness in an east London garden
The sauna and the adjoining changing room look out onto the natural pool, creating a slice of urban wellness in an east London garden
“Sophia makes fun of me sometimes. She calls me a parrot. I am really drawn to to primary colors, and I think when done well, it can really stop you in your tracks. There's no one I think that better embodies a mastery of primary color in such a literal way as Mondrian,” says Robin. “ OTS did a great job helping that manifest in something like this perfect blue faucet that sits against a yellow tile, and it is exactly the kind of thing that I love.”
“Sophia makes fun of me sometimes. She calls me a parrot. I am really drawn to to primary colors, and I think when done well, it can really stop you in your tracks. There's no one I think that better embodies a mastery of primary color in such a literal way as Mondrian,” says Robin. “ OTS did a great job helping that manifest in something like this perfect blue faucet that sits against a yellow tile, and it is exactly the kind of thing that I love.”
The primary bath was expanded to feel like a luxurious hotel bathroom.
The primary bath was expanded to feel like a luxurious hotel bathroom.
Custom table designed locally
Custom table designed locally
The couple had to renovate the pool, redoing the plumbing and replastering it black, before they could finish the Ipe deck. "We are in there every day, so it really has been worth the investment,
The couple had to renovate the pool, redoing the plumbing and replastering it black, before they could finish the Ipe deck. "We are in there every day, so it really has been worth the investment,
The remodel included a second-story addition of a primary suite, above the garage, and a new sunken sunroom that opens to the yard. Connie designed the outdoor dining area to line up with the opening in the sunroom, for sightlines and easy access between it and the kitchen.
The remodel included a second-story addition of a primary suite, above the garage, and a new sunken sunroom that opens to the yard. Connie designed the outdoor dining area to line up with the opening in the sunroom, for sightlines and easy access between it and the kitchen.
A headboard wrapped in leftover Madera oak flooring demonstrate creative material reuse. Artwork by Ryan Dobrowski hangs above the bed.
A headboard wrapped in leftover Madera oak flooring demonstrate creative material reuse. Artwork by Ryan Dobrowski hangs above the bed.
The entryway features floor-to-ceiling Ikea storage with Caesarstone quartz offcuts forming both the bench-top and backsplash.
The entryway features floor-to-ceiling Ikea storage with Caesarstone quartz offcuts forming both the bench-top and backsplash.
The lush entry courtyard features native plants in custom steel planters by Bucktide General Contractors. RBW Dimple exterior porch lights illuminate the entryway.
The lush entry courtyard features native plants in custom steel planters by Bucktide General Contractors. RBW Dimple exterior porch lights illuminate the entryway.
A GE undercounter refrigerator and Blanco fixtures support beverage service steps from the rooftop garden.
A GE undercounter refrigerator and Blanco fixtures support beverage service steps from the rooftop garden.
The kitchen's back wall features Richlite backsplash and counters—economical paper-resin material fabricated and installed by Daren.
The kitchen's back wall features Richlite backsplash and counters—economical paper-resin material fabricated and installed by Daren.
Mochi and Daren linger next to the Wittus 600 fireplace with Ann Sacks tile facing and custom steel surround, sides, liner and kindling shelf. This element was completed years after move-in as funds became available.
Mochi and Daren linger next to the Wittus 600 fireplace with Ann Sacks tile facing and custom steel surround, sides, liner and kindling shelf. This element was completed years after move-in as funds became available.
Lockyer added native desert plans to a courtyard near the garage.
Lockyer added native desert plans to a courtyard near the garage.
Desert Midcentury Modern Landscape
Desert Midcentury Modern Landscape

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