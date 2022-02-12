“Sophia makes fun of me sometimes. She calls me a parrot. I am really drawn to to primary colors, and I think when done well, it can really stop you in your tracks. There's no one I think that better embodies a mastery of primary color in such a literal way as Mondrian,” says Robin. “ OTS did a great job helping that manifest in something like this perfect blue faucet that sits against a yellow tile, and it is exactly the kind of thing that I love.”