Texas couple Brittany and Nick Hunt, partners in life and at Hunt Architecture, created an office on the grounds of their Austin home that allows them to run their practice while staying close to their kids.
Conveniently located in their backyard, the office allows the couple to run their practice while staying close to their kids.
Garcia clad the ADU’s exterior with a local Texas limestone, similar in color and texture to the main house, “just to tie the two together visually,” says the architect.
The flooring in the main room and bedroom is Worthwood Solid End Grain from Oregon Lumber.
High on the east bank of New York's Hudson River, a special midcentury home receives a stunning renovation inspired by the strength of its initial design.
The dark color contributes to the stunning Hudson views by creating a void in the foreground and highlighting the vistas.