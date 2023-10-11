SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Susie Moles

Favorites

View 13 Photos
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom
The blue-tiled master bathroom stands in contrast to the muted tones of the rest of the house. The tile is recycled glass from China.
The blue-tiled master bathroom stands in contrast to the muted tones of the rest of the house. The tile is recycled glass from China.
Part of a 1,000-square-foot space the brothers designed for their parents, the master bath features a Whittington Marlon bathtub from Signature Hardware.
Part of a 1,000-square-foot space the brothers designed for their parents, the master bath features a Whittington Marlon bathtub from Signature Hardware.
In the master bath, a custom raised Silestone sink is surrounded by a teak countertop and Porcelanosa glass tiles. Teak slats anchor the glass-enclosed shower.
In the master bath, a custom raised Silestone sink is surrounded by a teak countertop and Porcelanosa glass tiles. Teak slats anchor the glass-enclosed shower.
Hand-troweled concrete bathroom
Hand-troweled concrete bathroom
Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.
Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.
The bathroom continues the black perforated theme, and features an asymmetric pitched roof.
The bathroom continues the black perforated theme, and features an asymmetric pitched roof.
Master bathroom
Master bathroom
A look at one of the marble-clad bathrooms, this one offering a fireplace, large soaking tub, and walk-in shower.
A look at one of the marble-clad bathrooms, this one offering a fireplace, large soaking tub, and walk-in shower.