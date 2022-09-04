Favorites
The CLT panels used for the facade are the most expensive part of the cabin. “Those who know the material are familiar with its perks that go way beyond its cost,” says project architect Péter Oravecz. “The panels are made out of recycled wood, which is a stable material and perfect for building small-scale homes. CLT panels also have a high fire resistance and a small ecological footprint.”
Each cabin is branded with the Hello Wood logo. Kabinka is designed and manufactured in Hungary. It packs flat for shipping and can be self-assembled. “It’s the perfect choice for people who prefer thriftiness, simplicity, and a compact but refined lifestyle,” says project architect Péter Oravecz. While the cabins are currently sold locally, they will soon be available for international shipping.
It takes one to three days to assemble Kabinka—which can be done by the client or the Hello Wood team. After installing the ground screws, the wooden frame is put in place. Once the frame is standing, the sandwich panels are positioned. After the shell of the cabin is ready, the interior is finished. The Hello Wood team is working on ways to make the design even more DIY-friendly.