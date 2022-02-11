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Collection by Charles Burns

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“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
A sauna was installed at the same time as the dome. “We wanted to add a year-round wellness amenity,” says Lauren.
A sauna was installed at the same time as the dome. “We wanted to add a year-round wellness amenity,” says Lauren.
Rooms branch off from a central atrium as you climb up stairs and ladders.
Rooms branch off from a central atrium as you climb up stairs and ladders.
The Anza Airstream is the debut project from Nate and Garrett's new design company, Nomadicana.
The Anza Airstream is the debut project from Nate and Garrett's new design company, Nomadicana.
Studio Puisto Architects craft a calming retreat for nature lovers in a secluded Finnish forest.
Studio Puisto Architects craft a calming retreat for nature lovers in a secluded Finnish forest.