Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
b
Collection by
Benjamin Watkins
Favorites
View
9
Photos
The floor color changes with the mood of the desert throughout the day. We used Topciment for both the fireplace and the floor.
An iridescent Clé Tile backsplash in the kitchen catches the light.
Mike’s crew works on the Georgia O’Keeffe-inspired adobe fireplace.
Step through the plaster arch, close the curtains, and gaze out to the cactus garden (wine optional).
At the rear of the home, a covered dining space also features saguaro-rib ceilings and plaster bench seats. Pendants and throw pillows sourced from markets in Mexico and Marrakech adorn the area.
The spacious covered patio at the front of the home features a tactile, saguaro-rib ceiling, built-in plaster seating, and a swing chair perfect for taking in sweeping, sunset views.
The reading nook was a special request of Ali’s. “She wanted a semihidden corner that was still connected to the living room,” says Syla. “It’s a special spot.”
Share