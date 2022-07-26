Jes began by sketching out the general layout and elevation based on what he could remember. There were three gable roofs, which he exaggerated and then mixed with an archway motif that echoes the area’s silos and other structures.
Muted tones and gold accents carry into the kitchen, where a Discus pendant by Jamie Gray for Matter Made lights the room.
The interior glows like a lantern at night, as does the new backyard pool.
Penny tiles in two colors cover the walls in the wet room on the second floor where wall-mounted plumbing fixtures preserve countertop space atop the solid brass sink.