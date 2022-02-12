The home's lower level is submerged in the hillside. The three bedrooms on the upper level have access to the roof terrace.
The 2,026-square-foot house is split into two structures, with an underground garage separating the two halves.
The red balau deck brings a natural element to the exterior, while complementing the existing house on the property. "I knew from the get-go that we weren’t going to be able to put fancy finishes like vertical siding on the outside—that drives up the price pretty fast,
Sarah and Brant Barrah combined off-the-shelf elements like quartzite counters and oak cabinets with glazed ceramic ARTO "Kozo
A modern stone fence made of galvanized steel mesh filled with stones surrounds the house. “We got the stones from the local stonecutter—they use the stones washed up on the beach, not the stones from the fields,” Lassen explains.
La Paloma Miro brick meets charcoal-colored polished concrete in the kitchen. A stainless-steel backsplash matches the bottom set of cabinetry.
“We wanted to locate this house to have that same concept of almost floating over that with the river edge,” says Barnes.
The home is composed of two parallel wings—one housing the main living space, kitchen, and primary bedroom suite; and the other containing the family room, bunk room, and garage.
Because the wall between the kitchen and living room was supporting and couldn't be removed, a sliding, transparent door replaced a double-door set-up to create a feeling of spacial flow.
Lime plaster covers the original fireplace and television wall, now with its integrated cabinetry.
Large Anderson 400 series windows and doors create new indoor-outdoor access to the pool from the living room and dining area.
The shipping containers are stacked five across and five high. The modular system enables the building to be dismantled and relocated at the end of Stow-Away’s lease.
Over time, the landscape will fill in, becoming a seamless blend running underneath the house.