A spiral staircase salvaged from a project by Emilie and Seth’s design firm, Colectivo, which often works on historic buildings, leads to the garden. The corrugated metal panels that give the exterior its industrial appearance totaled nearly $11,000, with an estimated $3,000 for additional trim pieces. Another find on Facebook Marketplace, the terra-cotta tiles on the facade were free (other than $200 for a trailer rental to move them).