A spiral staircase salvaged from a project by Emilie and Seth’s design firm, Colectivo, which often works on historic buildings, leads to the garden. The corrugated metal panels that give the exterior its industrial appearance totaled nearly $11,000, with an estimated $3,000 for additional trim pieces. Another find on Facebook Marketplace, the terra-cotta tiles on the facade were free (other than $200 for a trailer rental to move them).
Accentuating the curved lines of the historic molding and contrasting the clean lines of this Allungami marble table are the accompanying chic Bendchairs, designed with “perfect proportions,” according to designer Peter Maly. And Vijayan agrees: “The pitch on the chair is perfect! The bend on the back of the seat supports the lower back and lumbar region.”
For Residence 56 at 111 West 57th Street – a new Manhattan modern masterpiece – Ligne Roset’s Odessa Oval Dining Table pairs a durable, stylish surface with a slender, dynamic base in order to fit easily into almost any room.
