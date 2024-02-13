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Collection by
Kenneth Glenn
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The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
Thanks to a 2000 renovation led by Hollingsworth's son, Russell, the home is twice the size of other Neoteric homes, offering 3,865 square feet of living space across two levels.
A single roof connects the concrete volumes.
The stepped seating area adjacent to the radio station creates a community feel and encourages a multi-layered social experience.
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