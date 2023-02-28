The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
The bathroom features terrazzo floor tiles—which have a similar pattern to the material used to construct the fireplace in the living room.
Walls of glass blur the boundary between indoors and out in this bathroom. The floors are Jerusalem Bone limestone.
In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow & Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
A sink by Duravit sits in the bathroom with a pan faucet by Zuchetti.
A neon green faucet pops against the softer-shaded tiles and cabinets.