Yellow window frames brighten an ADU created by architect Ivan Kostic to replace a dilapidated garage next to his house in Seattle. Clad in Scots pine, the structure combines a new garage with a two-story rental unit.
In the U-shaped stairwell, unpainted plywood slats contrast with a handrail made of cobalt-blue powder-coated steel tubes and matching painted plywood. The paper pendant is from WarmGreyCompany.
The custom steel pergola from Seattle Metal Fabrication is covered, making this Pacific Northwest patio useable year-'round.
The bright teal second-story addition rises above the existing home's stepped-back volumes, announcing the playful transformation while respecting the original 1919 structure.
The new second-story addition, clad in Hardie Lap Siding and painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Sea, creates a bold contrast with the existing home's cedar shingles in Black Panther.
The custom staircases by Kable Design Build feature white oak treads and a powder-coated steel handrail with perforated metal guardrail by Seattle Metal Fabrication.
The double-stack net is a special spot for Shay to play. Below, he's got another area to get messy and have fun by the light of the Barn Light Electric sconce.
A suspended net by Treehouse Supplies creates an adventurous play space with a ladder featuring Shelfology rungs in Minty Breath. The Benjamin Moore Cucumber Salad paint dip adds a playful pop of color, while a porthole window offers treetop views.
Custom teal cabinets by Kable Design Build provide storage in the new mudroom, while Bedrosians hexagon tiles in Kuroi Black create a durable transition from outdoors.
Soren and Annika share a lofted bedroom and a pair of bunks. In Barker and Inzunza's house, this space is used as an office and music room.
A view of the exterior of the structure, showing the two families' separate living spaces anchored by a single broad porch.
The vacation complex is designed to promote an easy flow between the two families' spaces, which include guest cabins and a shared porch for hanging out and eating.
A staircase leads to a roof deck with striking views.