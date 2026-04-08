In the kitchen, rose pink cabinetry combines with counters by Surface1 in a pearl gray. The cooktop and oven are by Bosch, and the faucet is by Graff.
Floor Plan of Davisville Village Garden Suite by Creative Union Network
Floor plan of House in San Isidro by Ábode Arquitectos
The Ramseys finished the pool after they moved in. Although Alterstudio had also designed a cabana, the couple decided not to build it in favor of keeping more outdoor space. Chairs and lounges by Loll join an umbrella by California Umbrella.