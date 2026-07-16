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Collection by
susan miele pleskow
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An outdoor shower was installed in the space between the home's two boxes, as an unexpected sanctuary.
The upstairs bathroom is clad almost entirely with tile: Daltile's Colour Wheel Classic for the walls and Keystone for the floor. The Durastyle toilet is by Duravit.
“I knew it would be good,” says Trey of the primary bath, where sunlight washes the Tadelakt plaster in the tub and shower area. “I didn't know it would be this good.”
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