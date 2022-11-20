SubscribeSign In
e
Collection by Elisabeth Beregow

Favorites

View 9 Photos
Each bedroom comfortably fits a king-sized bed.
Each bedroom comfortably fits a king-sized bed.
When the casement windows are opened, family members can bask in sunlight while reading a book indoors.
When the casement windows are opened, family members can bask in sunlight while reading a book indoors.
At breakfast, Arthur multitasks while seated at the dining table. He hand-stenciled the pattern on the wall in the background.
At breakfast, Arthur multitasks while seated at the dining table. He hand-stenciled the pattern on the wall in the background.