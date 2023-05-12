SubscribeSign In
“We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,” says Paula.
In the dining room, Guillerme et Chambron armchairs from Maison Gerard surround a CB2 table. The ceiling light is by Lambert &amp; Fils. In the kitchen, rich blue cabinetry with wood details from GD Arredamenti is topped with a Caesarstone “Aire Concrete” counter. The gold artwork is by Joyce Billet.
Ménage balanced the historic ornament with modern interventions, like the rebuilt wood staircase and glass handrail.
The fireplaces juxtapose ornamental wood and a modern concrete finish on the firebox surround.
