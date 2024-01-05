A flatscreen TV would sully the clean lines of your living space, but a projector cum speaker packed with Harmon Kadron sound is just the thing for indulging in some of your more modern vices.
Indulge the music snob within and treat yourself to the dulcet tones of Steely Dan with a record player that’s beautifully simple—just a bamboo plinth, a turntable, and good vibes.
Monitoring the world’s alternative currency leaves little time for home maintenance, which is where the Roomba comes into the picture: a multitasking hero that will mop the floors while you’re juggling investments.
Even the hardest-working crypto enthusiast needs some R & R. Hook this high-octane subwoofer up to a Lovesac sofa and feel the bass rumble through your entire body—like a little massage while you chill out for a sec.
It’s time to put down the Red Bull. From cold brew to espresso, this coffee grinder will handle all of your needs, ensuring that the single-origin dark roast tastes its absolute best.