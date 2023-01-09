SubscribeSign In
Stainless steel—such as this mesh ceiling—gives residential interiors a utilitarian edge, says Michael Fohring of Odami, and it's a material choice he hopes to use in one of the studio's own projects soon.
Kitchen
The curved blue kitchen larder has a projecting “nose” that illuminates the worktop and a mirrored eye that “winks” each time the door is opened.
Lisbon firm Aurora Arquitectos and local studio FURO collaborated on the renovation of an 18th-century structure in Vila Real de Santo António, a city in Portugal’s southern Algarve region.
Architectural fragments are posted cheekily around the room, a nod to the Sir John Soane’s Museum in London, the home of the Regency-era architect who collected bits and pieces of "important" architecture to display. "It was a bit of a piss-take. There are these bits of antiquity that are expensive and historical, but you wouldn’t know unless you were told," says Mat. "So I went to a plaster shop and asked what spare, damaged bits they had for free."
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
The concrete master bathroom is illuminated by a skylight.
The wall cabinet is from Scavolini’s Aquo line with a decorative melamine finish.
The bespoke bath rail in the master suite incorporates concealed plumbing, LED lighting, and functions as a shelf and towel rail.
The bathroom has been entirely clad in large Fior di Bosco marble panels, creating a simple backdrop for the arrangement of plants overlooked by the tub.
Studio David Thulstrup incorporated green spaces into this old pencil factory in Copenhagen to transform it into a modern home for photographer Peter Krasilnikoff.
In Auburn, Alabama, architect David Hill purchased a historic brick building that had served as a Baptist church, pool hall, and barbershop. When renovating the space's interior, Hill made an effort to retain its large, open spaces, and carefully restored the original metal ceiling tiles.
The homeowner and architect incorporated industrial materials—such as concrete bricks on the kitchen island—to honor the former factory’s heritage.
“The kitchen didn’t really have a home,” says Colkitt. His solution was to build the sleeping loft directly above it, giving the kitchen some architectural congruity, and implement recessed lighting into the dropped ceiling, also the underside of the floor of the sleeping loft. Like the reading loft, the sleeping loft is open on both sides to bring in light and air, with a single ladder leading up to it. “The sleeping loft ‘fold’ is a complement to the reading loft ‘fold’—they balance each other out,” says Colkitt. Photo by Cheryl Ramsay
Colorful ceramic tiles on the back wall in the Westbourne Cottage scullery
