Architectural fragments are posted cheekily around the room, a nod to the Sir John Soane’s Museum in London, the home of the Regency-era architect who collected bits and pieces of "important" architecture to display. "It was a bit of a piss-take. There are these bits of antiquity that are expensive and historical, but you wouldn’t know unless you were told," says Mat. "So I went to a plaster shop and asked what spare, damaged bits they had for free."
“The kitchen didn’t really have a home,” says Colkitt. His solution was to build the sleeping loft directly above it, giving the kitchen some architectural congruity, and implement recessed lighting into the dropped ceiling, also the underside of the floor of the sleeping loft. Like the reading loft, the sleeping loft is open on both sides to bring in light and air, with a single ladder leading up to it. “The sleeping loft ‘fold’ is a complement to the reading loft ‘fold’—they balance each other out,” says Colkitt. Photo by Cheryl Ramsay