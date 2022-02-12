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Collection by Ayush Sharma

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Designed by Clifton Jones Jr., the two-bedroom residences share a central dividing wall, and they’re still in pristine, original condition.
Designed by Clifton Jones Jr., the two-bedroom residences share a central dividing wall, and they’re still in pristine, original condition.
Drew and Dina got the open kitchen they wanted. The shelves are exposed to display ceramics they make at the studio on the property.
Drew and Dina got the open kitchen they wanted. The shelves are exposed to display ceramics they make at the studio on the property.
Thanks to a 2000 renovation led by Hollingsworth's son, Russell, the home is twice the size of other Neoteric homes, offering 3,865 square feet of living space across two levels.
Thanks to a 2000 renovation led by Hollingsworth's son, Russell, the home is twice the size of other Neoteric homes, offering 3,865 square feet of living space across two levels.
The clients have a large collection of indoor plants, and 4 S Architecture designed a scheme with plenty of spots to display plants, from the deep windowsills to the semi-recessed extractor above the island that features an integrated shelf. “We had originally specified a fully flush extractor system, but they are very expensive,” says architect, Julia Hamson. “We went for one that is semi-recessed, so was cost effective but still has less visual impact than a dropped extractor.”
The clients have a large collection of indoor plants, and 4 S Architecture designed a scheme with plenty of spots to display plants, from the deep windowsills to the semi-recessed extractor above the island that features an integrated shelf. “We had originally specified a fully flush extractor system, but they are very expensive,” says architect, Julia Hamson. “We went for one that is semi-recessed, so was cost effective but still has less visual impact than a dropped extractor.”
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Leah designed a stone planter that works as an herb garden and vinyl storage, noting that </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"it's truly a piece that integrates the worlds of cooking and lounging."</span>
Leah designed a stone planter that works as an herb garden and vinyl storage, noting that
The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
A tall brick wall borders the historic two-story residence, creating a tranquil city escape.
A tall brick wall borders the historic two-story residence, creating a tranquil city escape.
Pale green cabinetry in the kitchen injects a playful pop of color to the wood-paneled room.
Pale green cabinetry in the kitchen injects a playful pop of color to the wood-paneled room.
Wood-trimmed, floor-to-ceiling glazing wraps around the main living areas.
Wood-trimmed, floor-to-ceiling glazing wraps around the main living areas.
The side patio presents an idyllic setting for entertaining, complete with unobstructed views of the nearby San Francisco Bay.
The side patio presents an idyllic setting for entertaining, complete with unobstructed views of the nearby San Francisco Bay.
The main living room is anchored by a stone-and-brick fireplace and overlooks the side patio and lush lawn.
The main living room is anchored by a stone-and-brick fireplace and overlooks the side patio and lush lawn.
Hardwood floors, a tongue-and-groove cedar ceiling, and floor-to-ceiling casework are just a few of the many original details awaiting in the living room.
Hardwood floors, a tongue-and-groove cedar ceiling, and floor-to-ceiling casework are just a few of the many original details awaiting in the living room.
Tucked away on a wooded property in Greenwich, Connecticut, the cantileverd writer’s retreat holds over 1,700 poetry volumes.
Tucked away on a wooded property in Greenwich, Connecticut, the cantileverd writer’s retreat holds over 1,700 poetry volumes.
Architect Ryan Leidner reimagined this 2,500-square-foot home in San Francisco.
Architect Ryan Leidner reimagined this 2,500-square-foot home in San Francisco.

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