London creative studio Unknown Works has bookended brick infill terrace house with two semi-detached additions to provide “space for a young family’s creative pursuits, ensuring the layout could be adapted for hosting parties and intimate family gatherings.” Designed as a kit of prefabricated structural panels in spruce cross-laminated timber (CLT)—chosen as a flexible, cost-effective, sustainable material technology—the additions were assembled on-site in just four days.
Vika Living was founded by Jeff Howard and Scott Kervern in 2001. “We recognised a huge gap in the market,” says Howard. “Traditional permanent tiny homes have been around for generations and are generally priced at over $100K and need foundations and permits; while canvas-top products are meant for very short-term stays and are restricted geographically and seasonally. We recognised a middle ground worth about $30 billion a year that draws from both sides of this spectrum.”