The dropped ceiling conceals mechanical systems and defines the dining room area, drawing the eye to the fabric chandelier by Pinch, and BDDW bronze trestle table with bleached maple top. The table is surrounded by Soft Edge 60 Chairs by HAY.
Eero Saarinen’s Tulip chairs with needlepoint seating pads at the Miller House in Columbus, Indiana.
OYO Architects carved a massive slice out of the roof to bring in light, views, and greenery, while landscape designer Denis Dujardin added an unusual garden with a rainwater recycling pond.
The 1967 beach house—which underwent a meticulous renovation by Bates Masi, the original architect’s firm—is listed as an exclusive holiday rental along the coast of Long Island in New York.
The exterior is still clad in timber like the original, but Jo took the palette darker and selected wider planks to modernize the look. “We kept the rhythm, but changed it slightly,” she says.
Facade details along the house's perimeter include sections of cement tile imprinted with a traditional Mayan design.
An additional dining area boasts George Nakashima chairs and lighting from Flos.
The midcentury-modern residence at 1290 Sobre Vista Road sits on more than four lush, landscaped acres in Sonoma County, part of Northern California’s renowned winemaking region.