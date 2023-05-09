Cuddington designed the sanctuary with "a migratory mindset. This house has the ability on all three levels to make programmatic changes so it’s not so singular in its thinking," he says. Consider the upper floor, marked by a staircase framed in whitewashed plywood. This area had the potential from the get-go for "the children to move up here and have their autonomy," at some point, he adds, "but what we didn’t know is how important it would be during COVID as a breakout space for Zoom calls and distance learning."