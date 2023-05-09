SubscribeSign In
g
Collection by Greg Logan

Favorites

View 9 Photos
The team installed a more appropriately scaled staircase so that the foyer is a proper entry point to the house. The radial ceiling trim accents a new chandelier.
The team installed a more appropriately scaled staircase so that the foyer is a proper entry point to the house. The radial ceiling trim accents a new chandelier.
The furniture, rugs, and art are from the owners’ collection.
The furniture, rugs, and art are from the owners’ collection.
The entry boasts built-in cabinetry to the right of the front door and 4 wall hooks—one for each family member to hang everything from jackets to backpacks.
The entry boasts built-in cabinetry to the right of the front door and 4 wall hooks—one for each family member to hang everything from jackets to backpacks.
The kitchen has a 12-foot built-in unit along the west wall that includes an upholstered sofa, a standing desk, and mail organization slots and drawers. “These are the kind of details that I will carry through my career—and there is never a guarantee that a project will produce such a thing,” says architect Nicholas Fiore.
The kitchen has a 12-foot built-in unit along the west wall that includes an upholstered sofa, a standing desk, and mail organization slots and drawers. “These are the kind of details that I will carry through my career—and there is never a guarantee that a project will produce such a thing,” says architect Nicholas Fiore.
In the entry, a high interior window borrows light from the bedroom wing and a woven wood screen in the kitchen lets the owners see who’s at the front door. Kalon Studios crafted the bench from a single ash log. “It will split a bit over time,” Lachapelle says.
In the entry, a high interior window borrows light from the bedroom wing and a woven wood screen in the kitchen lets the owners see who’s at the front door. Kalon Studios crafted the bench from a single ash log. “It will split a bit over time,” Lachapelle says.
Cuddington designed the sanctuary with "a migratory mindset. This house has the ability on all three levels to make programmatic changes so it’s not so singular in its thinking," he says. Consider the upper floor, marked by a staircase framed in whitewashed plywood. This area had the potential from the get-go for "the children to move up here and have their autonomy," at some point, he adds, "but what we didn’t know is how important it would be during COVID as a breakout space for Zoom calls and distance learning."
Cuddington designed the sanctuary with "a migratory mindset. This house has the ability on all three levels to make programmatic changes so it’s not so singular in its thinking," he says. Consider the upper floor, marked by a staircase framed in whitewashed plywood. This area had the potential from the get-go for "the children to move up here and have their autonomy," at some point, he adds, "but what we didn’t know is how important it would be during COVID as a breakout space for Zoom calls and distance learning."