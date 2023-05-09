Favorites
The kitchen has a 12-foot built-in unit along the west wall that includes an upholstered sofa, a standing desk, and mail organization slots and drawers. “These are the kind of details that I will carry through my career—and there is never a guarantee that a project will produce such a thing,” says architect Nicholas Fiore.
Cuddington designed the sanctuary with "a migratory mindset. This house has the ability on all three levels to make programmatic changes so it’s not so singular in its thinking," he says. Consider the upper floor, marked by a staircase framed in whitewashed plywood. This area had the potential from the get-go for "the children to move up here and have their autonomy," at some point, he adds, "but what we didn’t know is how important it would be during COVID as a breakout space for Zoom calls and distance learning."