A view of the completed backyard and deck off of the living area.
The bathroom's large windows brighten the room, while encouraging long, lazy soaks in the bathtub.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow & Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
A look at the couple's adjoining bathroom.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
The room is painted Farrow & Ball ‘Stiffkey Blue’ and outfitted with a custom desk.
The pink and blue color scheme was influenced by the couple’s Kandinsky print. “I have carried around dozens of books to the many places I've lived for a long time,” says Rachel, who now has a home for the collection here.
The designer dressed the breakfast nook with a custom table inspired by Eero Saarinen, a Louis Poulsen-designed pendant, geometric-patterned wallpaper by Pierre Frey, pale green Farrow & Ball wall paint, and a bench upholstered with vinyl from Kravet.
The oil painting over the living room sofa is Labyrinth Garden, by Darby Milbrath
The kitchen connects to the dining area, which is steps away from the wraparound porch.