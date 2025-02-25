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The owners' desire to save an existing fir tree on the property inspired the design team to set back a portion of the western facade. "That allowed for significantly more fenestration to be added, with the remaining space being used to house the double-height entry space and stairwell,
The owners' desire to save an existing fir tree on the property inspired the design team to set back a portion of the western facade. "That allowed for significantly more fenestration to be added, with the remaining space being used to house the double-height entry space and stairwell,
The owners' desire to save an existing fir tree on the property inspired the design team to set back a portion of the western facade. "That allowed for significantly more fenestration to be added, with the remaining space being used to house the double-height entry space and stairwell,
The owners' desire to save an existing fir tree on the property inspired the design team to set back a portion of the western facade. "That allowed for significantly more fenestration to be added, with the remaining space being used to house the double-height entry space and stairwell,
This post-and-beam residence was recently updated with solar panels, geothermal heating and cooling, and a pair of backup batteries.
This post-and-beam residence was recently updated with solar panels, geothermal heating and cooling, and a pair of backup batteries.
The arched installation is 16.5 feet wide. The wood on the island was salvaged from the house during demolition, and Kev refinished it to be added to the island.
The arched installation is 16.5 feet wide. The wood on the island was salvaged from the house during demolition, and Kev refinished it to be added to the island.
Spot Lab crafted the custom red oak cabinetry for the niche, which also includes the same green zellige tile used in the stove nook. The wall comes forward on the right to accommodate a powder room sink behind it, and the shallow counter there gets a lot of use for charging devices.
Spot Lab crafted the custom red oak cabinetry for the niche, which also includes the same green zellige tile used in the stove nook. The wall comes forward on the right to accommodate a powder room sink behind it, and the shallow counter there gets a lot of use for charging devices.
The couple completed a remodel and addition with Elements Architectural Group in 2023, and asked that the changes at the street respect the original Chicago bungalow facade.
The couple completed a remodel and addition with Elements Architectural Group in 2023, and asked that the changes at the street respect the original Chicago bungalow facade.
The studio opens out to a large verandah, which features a six-foot-long vintage French trough sink. The creative couple use it for soaking willow prior to weaving and washing out cyanotype prints. “We had an epic search for the right sleepers for the verandah,” says Miriam. “Eventually, we found some Jarrah sleepers. Our daughter is called Jarrah and it’s an Australian timber, so it felt right.”
The studio opens out to a large verandah, which features a six-foot-long vintage French trough sink. The creative couple use it for soaking willow prior to weaving and washing out cyanotype prints. “We had an epic search for the right sleepers for the verandah,” says Miriam. “Eventually, we found some Jarrah sleepers. Our daughter is called Jarrah and it’s an Australian timber, so it felt right.”
The studio comprises two equally sized spaces—one for Miriam and one for Simon—connected by double doors. The in-between space acts as storage, a small kitchenette, and Miriam’s dark room. Each studio space has been designed to meet the specific needs of the artist. Miriam’s space, for example, is punctuated by an enormous round window that allows her to draw inspiration from the surrounding landscape, while the walls in Simon’s space are dedicated to timber and tool storage.
The studio comprises two equally sized spaces—one for Miriam and one for Simon—connected by double doors. The in-between space acts as storage, a small kitchenette, and Miriam’s dark room. Each studio space has been designed to meet the specific needs of the artist. Miriam’s space, for example, is punctuated by an enormous round window that allows her to draw inspiration from the surrounding landscape, while the walls in Simon’s space are dedicated to timber and tool storage.
“My studio space is so glorious,” says artist and homeowner Miriam Nabarro. “The round window is a kind of thought space where ideas are born, and pocket doors open out to the verandah so I can work both inside and outside. It’s a very flexible space.”
“My studio space is so glorious,” says artist and homeowner Miriam Nabarro. “The round window is a kind of thought space where ideas are born, and pocket doors open out to the verandah so I can work both inside and outside. It’s a very flexible space.”
The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.
The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.
A new skylight and cedar slat light well pull sunshine deep into the formerly dark kitchen, transforming how the family moves through the space.
A new skylight and cedar slat light well pull sunshine deep into the formerly dark kitchen, transforming how the family moves through the space.
Opening the stairwell transformed circulation from a claustrophobic duck-your-head experience to an elegant transition that connects the two-story home.
Opening the stairwell transformed circulation from a claustrophobic duck-your-head experience to an elegant transition that connects the two-story home.
A cozy moment for the kids under the steps.
A cozy moment for the kids under the steps.
Thick wood slats and thinner metal slats create a collaged guardrail system.
Thick wood slats and thinner metal slats create a collaged guardrail system.
Floor plan of Seletar Park Residence by Barebones Studio
Floor plan of Seletar Park Residence by Barebones Studio
At the master bathroom, the glass sliding door was replaced with a solid Birch plywood door and a screen made of retro glass blocks. The existing floor tiles were replaced with the same red tiles as those at the living space.
At the master bathroom, the glass sliding door was replaced with a solid Birch plywood door and a screen made of retro glass blocks. The existing floor tiles were replaced with the same red tiles as those at the living space.
At the open kitchen, solid birch plywood cabinetry and wall panelling add some tones and subtle patterns; the material is also evocative of the mid-modern century era.
At the open kitchen, solid birch plywood cabinetry and wall panelling add some tones and subtle patterns; the material is also evocative of the mid-modern century era.

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