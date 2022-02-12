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The homeowner inherited the 1.36 acres over 40 years ago and finally saved enough to hire Matteo Arnone and Pep Pons of Atelier Branco Arquitectura, who came recommended by a family friend. The initial project was slated to be a modest, 540-square-foot space to house his books to be built for $50,000—but through the client’s involvement, the scope expanded.
Architect Johan Sundberg looked to Japanese architects like Kengo Kuma for inspiration for the design of a holiday home in southern Sweden. "We call it the Katsura typology, but that's probably sacrilegious," he says. The eaves of the gently sloped hipped roof extend generously in all directions, turning the deck into a covered retreat that’s part veranda, part engawa, the Japanese version of a porch.
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