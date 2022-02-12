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Collection by Michael Brawley

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Perched on stilts over sloping terrain, the 1,050-square-foot Skybox draws from fishing shack vernacular.
Perched on stilts over sloping terrain, the 1,050-square-foot Skybox draws from fishing shack vernacular.
Custom wood-and-metal barrels hold rainwater collected by the cabin's roof.
Custom wood-and-metal barrels hold rainwater collected by the cabin's roof.
The house itself is about 520 square feet, and there’s a separate sauna building with a guest bedroom, which is under 200 square feet. "I kept the buildings really small to keep costs down,
The house itself is about 520 square feet, and there’s a separate sauna building with a guest bedroom, which is under 200 square feet. "I kept the buildings really small to keep costs down,
Wood on the ceiling and slate on the floor carries through to the veranda, forging another layer of dialogue between the indoors and outdoors.
Wood on the ceiling and slate on the floor carries through to the veranda, forging another layer of dialogue between the indoors and outdoors.
The interior spaces are at once defined and fluid, with the sloping ceiling height creating a dynamic sense of expansion and contraction.
The interior spaces are at once defined and fluid, with the sloping ceiling height creating a dynamic sense of expansion and contraction.
A sunken den, complete with a fireplace, creates an intimate setting for lounging and conversation.
A sunken den, complete with a fireplace, creates an intimate setting for lounging and conversation.
The home’s dramatic triangular facade is nestled into the natural surroundings and features an expansive entry with a geometric carport.
The home’s dramatic triangular facade is nestled into the natural surroundings and features an expansive entry with a geometric carport.
"We have developed a taste for Nordic style and have tried to stay true to that aesthetic, without being precious,
"We have developed a taste for Nordic style and have tried to stay true to that aesthetic, without being precious,
"While we did include curtains in the initial sketches, the client proceeded without them," says Pons. "He does have neighbors nearby, but because the vegetation is so dense and lush, it not only provides shade and a cooling effect, but also acts as a natural barrier."
"While we did include curtains in the initial sketches, the client proceeded without them," says Pons. "He does have neighbors nearby, but because the vegetation is so dense and lush, it not only provides shade and a cooling effect, but also acts as a natural barrier."
The homeowner inherited the 1.36 acres over 40 years ago and finally saved enough to hire Matteo Arnone and Pep Pons of Atelier Branco Arquitectura, who came recommended by a family friend. The initial project was slated to be a modest, 540-square-foot space to house his books to be built for $50,000—but through the client’s involvement, the scope expanded.
The homeowner inherited the 1.36 acres over 40 years ago and finally saved enough to hire Matteo Arnone and Pep Pons of Atelier Branco Arquitectura, who came recommended by a family friend. The initial project was slated to be a modest, 540-square-foot space to house his books to be built for $50,000—but through the client’s involvement, the scope expanded.
The front garden area is terraced with custom Cor-Ten steel retaining walls with an oxidized patina. The plantings are inspired by the couple’s love for Palm Springs.
The front garden area is terraced with custom Cor-Ten steel retaining walls with an oxidized patina. The plantings are inspired by the couple’s love for Palm Springs.
Throughout the home, the walls and floors feature the natural grain patterns of lacquered plywood. The Stokke Tripp Trapp chair in the dining room was Lizz’s when she was growing up in the 1980s while the two Steen Ostergaard chairs were a thrift store find, and Project Room designed the table.
Throughout the home, the walls and floors feature the natural grain patterns of lacquered plywood. The Stokke Tripp Trapp chair in the dining room was Lizz’s when she was growing up in the 1980s while the two Steen Ostergaard chairs were a thrift store find, and Project Room designed the table.
Architect Johan Sundberg looked to Japanese architects like Kengo Kuma for inspiration for the design of a holiday home in southern Sweden. "We call it the Katsura typology, but that's probably sacrilegious," he says. The eaves of the gently sloped hipped roof extend generously in all directions, turning the deck into a covered retreat that’s part veranda, part engawa, the Japanese version of a porch.
Architect Johan Sundberg looked to Japanese architects like Kengo Kuma for inspiration for the design of a holiday home in southern Sweden. "We call it the Katsura typology, but that's probably sacrilegious," he says. The eaves of the gently sloped hipped roof extend generously in all directions, turning the deck into a covered retreat that’s part veranda, part engawa, the Japanese version of a porch.
A look at the dining area. Note how the wood paneling appears to extend straight out into the fence on the exterior.
A look at the dining area. Note how the wood paneling appears to extend straight out into the fence on the exterior.
A custom steel and red oak ship ladder in the main living area is another space-saving solution. The door is Douglas fir and the shelving is mesquite wood; an Eames lounge chair can be seen in the master bedroom.
A custom steel and red oak ship ladder in the main living area is another space-saving solution. The door is Douglas fir and the shelving is mesquite wood; an Eames lounge chair can be seen in the master bedroom.

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