SubscribeSign In
e
Collection by Erwin Meier

Favorites

View 6 Photos
“The massing of the residence pushes in and out, shifting in response to site conditions at each level of the uniquely situated through-lot, resulting in a continuous flow that both extends to and draws in the immediate environment,” notes the firm.
“The massing of the residence pushes in and out, shifting in response to site conditions at each level of the uniquely situated through-lot, resulting in a continuous flow that both extends to and draws in the immediate environment,” notes the firm.