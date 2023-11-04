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Collection by Miri Abramis

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The exposed brick of the fireplace was painted the same as the walls, Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore, used throughout. The Emil Dresser by Pinch, a piece the couple bought as they fleshed out their aesthetic, now has a designated place in the room.
The exposed brick of the fireplace was painted the same as the walls, Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore, used throughout. The Emil Dresser by Pinch, a piece the couple bought as they fleshed out their aesthetic, now has a designated place in the room.
While most of the apartment is light and vibrant, the bathroom serves as a peaceful, serene retreat. “It’s spalike,” Graci says. She used an earthy green tile from Zia for the walls, black and white terrazzo flooring from Ann Sacks, and a copper-toned faucet from Dornbracht. The pendant light is from a flea market in Berlin.
While most of the apartment is light and vibrant, the bathroom serves as a peaceful, serene retreat. “It’s spalike,” Graci says. She used an earthy green tile from Zia for the walls, black and white terrazzo flooring from Ann Sacks, and a copper-toned faucet from Dornbracht. The pendant light is from a flea market in Berlin.
When it rains, the water is captured from the rooftops, stored in tanks, and expressed as reflecting pools in the courtyard.
When it rains, the water is captured from the rooftops, stored in tanks, and expressed as reflecting pools in the courtyard.
Private outdoor spaces are another staple of Eichler homes. "Bring the outside in
Private outdoor spaces are another staple of Eichler homes. "Bring the outside in
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
Instead of damaging the original exposed beams by scraping off the years of leftover paint, the beams now show the history of the home and are paired with new wood elements, such as the closet built-in, flooring, and vanity.
Instead of damaging the original exposed beams by scraping off the years of leftover paint, the beams now show the history of the home and are paired with new wood elements, such as the closet built-in, flooring, and vanity.
The bathrooms were modeled after Japanese ryokans. Here in the main bathroom, muted Fireclay tiles clad the shower, which features a built-in bench and Purist fixtures from Kohler.
The bathrooms were modeled after Japanese ryokans. Here in the main bathroom, muted Fireclay tiles clad the shower, which features a built-in bench and Purist fixtures from Kohler.
Villa Bio is situated a little over an hour outside of Barcelona in Llers, a green, hilly, sun-bathed sprawl near Figueres (hometown of everyone’s favorite mustachioed surrealist, Salvador Dali). The hydroponic rooftop garden grows out of volcanic stones. The home is conceived as a giant C-shaped spiral.
Villa Bio is situated a little over an hour outside of Barcelona in Llers, a green, hilly, sun-bathed sprawl near Figueres (hometown of everyone’s favorite mustachioed surrealist, Salvador Dali). The hydroponic rooftop garden grows out of volcanic stones. The home is conceived as a giant C-shaped spiral.
The bathroom features a large shower, all new fixtures, and a closet with custom built-ins.
The bathroom features a large shower, all new fixtures, and a closet with custom built-ins.