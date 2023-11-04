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While most of the apartment is light and vibrant, the bathroom serves as a peaceful, serene retreat. “It’s spalike,” Graci says. She used an earthy green tile from Zia for the walls, black and white terrazzo flooring from Ann Sacks, and a copper-toned faucet from Dornbracht. The pendant light is from a flea market in Berlin.
Villa Bio is situated a little over an hour outside of Barcelona in Llers, a green, hilly, sun-bathed sprawl near Figueres (hometown of everyone’s favorite mustachioed surrealist, Salvador Dali). The hydroponic rooftop garden grows out of volcanic stones. The home is conceived as a giant C-shaped spiral.