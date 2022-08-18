SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Danielle Woermann

Favorites

View 8 Photos
Original details can be found all throughout the home, including stone walls and fireplaces.
Original details can be found all throughout the home, including stone walls and fireplaces.
Spanning over 3,300 square feet, the home's expansive volume is cleverly understated from street view. Soaring trees surrounding the property offer plenty of privacy and shade.
Spanning over 3,300 square feet, the home's expansive volume is cleverly understated from street view. Soaring trees surrounding the property offer plenty of privacy and shade.
Interior bathroom in apartment
Interior bathroom in apartment
Kitchen-Lower
Kitchen-Lower
Living room with modern and functional pieces.
Living room with modern and functional pieces.