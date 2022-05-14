Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by carly cordovano

Favorites

View 83 Photos
The rearwall was engineered with a large steel lintel, allowing for a full window wall. The result is a light-filled living space that feels part of the garden.
The rearwall was engineered with a large steel lintel, allowing for a full window wall. The result is a light-filled living space that feels part of the garden.
The original home occupies a prominent hilltop overlooking Silicon Valley and faces into the pristine rolling hills of a nature preserve at the end of the house receiving the new addition. Taking cues from dominant natural elements of the surrounding densely wooded hillside – boulders, bark, and leaves – SaA created a two-story addition with the visual weight needed to anchor the long axis of the extended original house. Against this, the architects balanced steel-framed stair treads and awnings that cantilever from minimal structural supports as if leaves from a slender branch.
The original home occupies a prominent hilltop overlooking Silicon Valley and faces into the pristine rolling hills of a nature preserve at the end of the house receiving the new addition. Taking cues from dominant natural elements of the surrounding densely wooded hillside – boulders, bark, and leaves – SaA created a two-story addition with the visual weight needed to anchor the long axis of the extended original house. Against this, the architects balanced steel-framed stair treads and awnings that cantilever from minimal structural supports as if leaves from a slender branch.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
On the southern side of the house is library and living room with a fireplace.
On the southern side of the house is library and living room with a fireplace.
The living room is a cozy spot nestled between the expansive picture window and open doors that lead to the courtyard.
The living room is a cozy spot nestled between the expansive picture window and open doors that lead to the courtyard.
Living room w multi-purpose storage wall
Living room w multi-purpose storage wall
The Yang sectional and Dibbets rug are both from Minotti; the coffee tables are by Eric Freyer.
The Yang sectional and Dibbets rug are both from Minotti; the coffee tables are by Eric Freyer.
The petrified wood stumps are from RH Modern.
The petrified wood stumps are from RH Modern.
The outdoor landscape is brought indoors through the continuation of the red concrete walls and ample glazing.
The outdoor landscape is brought indoors through the continuation of the red concrete walls and ample glazing.
Original wood features mix with airy daybeds at the front of the property.
Original wood features mix with airy daybeds at the front of the property.
Melanie van der Merwe of Women Unleashed furnished the interiors with bespoke and off-the-shelf pieces.
Melanie van der Merwe of Women Unleashed furnished the interiors with bespoke and off-the-shelf pieces.
The home's terrazzo floors, fabricated by Architectural Concrete Innovations, are flecked with gold and brown accents.
The home's terrazzo floors, fabricated by Architectural Concrete Innovations, are flecked with gold and brown accents.
Peering into the lobby through a latticed wall with arched door. It's these details that add a whimsical element to the hotel.
Peering into the lobby through a latticed wall with arched door. It's these details that add a whimsical element to the hotel.
In this updated 1950s Portland home, a light gray Neo sofa by Bensen harmonizes with warm wooden walls, ceilings, and floors, as well as a red-and-mustard-yellow vintage rug.
In this updated 1950s Portland home, a light gray Neo sofa by Bensen harmonizes with warm wooden walls, ceilings, and floors, as well as a red-and-mustard-yellow vintage rug.
The shower accesses an exterior deck via a door. “You're basically showering in the trees,” says Waterfield.
The shower accesses an exterior deck via a door. “You're basically showering in the trees,” says Waterfield.
An asymmetrical Porcelanosa bathtub is tucked into its own niche.
An asymmetrical Porcelanosa bathtub is tucked into its own niche.

63 more saves