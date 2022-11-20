SubscribeSign In
A floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace anchors the living areas, complete with expansive glazing.
The wood-clad home sits on a lush lot surrounded by shady trees, offering a peaceful oasis.
Similar to the main residence, the guesthouse features sliding glass doors and skylights.
The bright and airy primary bedroom awaits on the upper level just beyond the mezzanine.
Outdoor seating areas overlooking the water dot the property, catering to easy entertaining.
The light-filled guest house presents an open floor plan that connects the main living areas.
The chef's kitchen in the main residence features marble countertops, an expansive central island, as well as top-of-the-line appliances and a luxe crystal chandelier.
Built in 1994, the estate compound includes a main residence, three-bedroom secondary residence, three-bedroom guest apartment, and four-bedroom detached guest house.
Billy Joel's island estate, located on Centre Island in New York, is currently listed for $49,000,000 by Bonnie Williamson of Sotheby's International Realty.
