SubscribeSign In
g
Collection by Gregory Morgan

Favorites

View 7 Photos
“There was no way out to the backyard from the main living space” before, says Boyer, who swapped out the windows for a large sliding glass door.
“There was no way out to the backyard from the main living space” before, says Boyer, who swapped out the windows for a large sliding glass door.
Boyer added a skylight over the stairwell to bring light into the middle of the home.
Boyer added a skylight over the stairwell to bring light into the middle of the home.
Sage green tile and a custom vanity reflect the new design details elsewhere in the house.
Sage green tile and a custom vanity reflect the new design details elsewhere in the house.
Boyer reconfigured the floorplan for more accessible storage, continuing the theme of white oak built-ins on the upper level, which allow Brooke and Tobi to access their side of the closet simultaneously.
Boyer reconfigured the floorplan for more accessible storage, continuing the theme of white oak built-ins on the upper level, which allow Brooke and Tobi to access their side of the closet simultaneously.
In the dining room, Guillerme et Chambron armchairs from Maison Gerard surround a CB2 table. The ceiling light is by Lambert &amp; Fils. In the kitchen, rich blue cabinetry with wood details from GD Arredamenti is topped with a Caesarstone “Aire Concrete” counter. The gold artwork is by Joyce Billet.
In the dining room, Guillerme et Chambron armchairs from Maison Gerard surround a CB2 table. The ceiling light is by Lambert &amp; Fils. In the kitchen, rich blue cabinetry with wood details from GD Arredamenti is topped with a Caesarstone “Aire Concrete” counter. The gold artwork is by Joyce Billet.
“I’m the queen of Ikea cabinets,” laughs Jade. She commissioned custom birch-veneer plywood for the doors from L.A.’s Anderson Plywood. While she was budget-conscious in many ways, she also is willing to splurge where it counts. “Hardware is where I spend money. That’s where people touch and feel it,” she says. “It’s important to me that it feels significant.” Here, pulls and knobs come from Mockett. The countertop is a man-made resin from Arizona Tiles in La Quinta.
“I’m the queen of Ikea cabinets,” laughs Jade. She commissioned custom birch-veneer plywood for the doors from L.A.’s Anderson Plywood. While she was budget-conscious in many ways, she also is willing to splurge where it counts. “Hardware is where I spend money. That’s where people touch and feel it,” she says. “It’s important to me that it feels significant.” Here, pulls and knobs come from Mockett. The countertop is a man-made resin from Arizona Tiles in La Quinta.