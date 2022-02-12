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Collection by Laura Brown

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The living room is warmed by a Morsø 1440 cast-iron stove and features a pair of calfskin folding seats that are original to the house.
The living room is warmed by a Morsø 1440 cast-iron stove and features a pair of calfskin folding seats that are original to the house.
Tasked by John Powers and Jennifer Bostic with renovating a run-down cottage that was never meant to be lived in year round, Otto Ruano of Lead Studios transformed the space while keeping as much of it intact as possible. Potence lamps by Jean Prouvé illuminate the kitchen and living area. The bifold doors are by Loewen.
Tasked by John Powers and Jennifer Bostic with renovating a run-down cottage that was never meant to be lived in year round, Otto Ruano of Lead Studios transformed the space while keeping as much of it intact as possible. Potence lamps by Jean Prouvé illuminate the kitchen and living area. The bifold doors are by Loewen.
Michael Silber’s beach bungalow on New York’s Fire Island was built in 1939 by master carpenter Mike Coffey. When Silber added an upper level to the house in 2015, he sought tradespeople who could match Coffey’s skill, choosing RJS Custom Carpentry.
Michael Silber’s beach bungalow on New York’s Fire Island was built in 1939 by master carpenter Mike Coffey. When Silber added an upper level to the house in 2015, he sought tradespeople who could match Coffey’s skill, choosing RJS Custom Carpentry.
Removing the wall allowed for better sightlines between the main living spaces and to the backyard. The framed tree textile on the wall was a piece Margaret's father gifted her mother, and Harmatz had framed. The Eames lounge chair belonged to Margaret's aunt.
Removing the wall allowed for better sightlines between the main living spaces and to the backyard. The framed tree textile on the wall was a piece Margaret's father gifted her mother, and Harmatz had framed. The Eames lounge chair belonged to Margaret's aunt.
Deena and Austin wanted to embrace the midcentury modern origins of the home through their design choices. By positioning the furnishings toward the views, they always have a connection outside.
Deena and Austin wanted to embrace the midcentury modern origins of the home through their design choices. By positioning the furnishings toward the views, they always have a connection outside.
The bathroom walls and vanity are finished in Daltile Keystones porcelain tiles.
The bathroom walls and vanity are finished in Daltile Keystones porcelain tiles.
The Zero area rug is from Nordic Knots.
The Zero area rug is from Nordic Knots.
Jeff led the design process, but the kitchen is Kim’s domain, with plenty of storage for the ceramics the couple has collected on their travels around the world.
Jeff led the design process, but the kitchen is Kim’s domain, with plenty of storage for the ceramics the couple has collected on their travels around the world.
Some feel like renting is a compromise while they wait to hook onto the property ladder, but for Jeff and Kim, it was their first chance to lay down roots.
Some feel like renting is a compromise while they wait to hook onto the property ladder, but for Jeff and Kim, it was their first chance to lay down roots.
The kitchen window looks into a light well and neighbor’s apartment. To establish privacy without blocking out the sun, Andrew covered the glass in hardware store contact paper—an inexpensive staple on film and television sets.
The kitchen window looks into a light well and neighbor’s apartment. To establish privacy without blocking out the sun, Andrew covered the glass in hardware store contact paper—an inexpensive staple on film and television sets.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
For the countertops, Ford sourced distinctive Calacatta Viola marble from Italy.
For the countertops, Ford sourced distinctive Calacatta Viola marble from Italy.
The color at the back of the shelving is Farrow &amp; Ball "Raw Tomatillo."
The color at the back of the shelving is Farrow &amp; Ball "Raw Tomatillo."
Custom plainsawn white oak storage with a Murphy bed provides enough room to work or sleep guests.
Custom plainsawn white oak storage with a Murphy bed provides enough room to work or sleep guests.

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