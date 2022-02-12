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Collection by Marta Druckman

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The ceiling light is a vintage refurbished Nason Vistosi pendant from the owners.
The ceiling light is a vintage refurbished Nason Vistosi pendant from the owners.
Bottenfield matched the new cedar paneling to the ceilings, which are original, and replaced all the windows and doors with double-glazed versions. The large abstract painting by P. Musick was found at Summerland Antique Collective.
Bottenfield matched the new cedar paneling to the ceilings, which are original, and replaced all the windows and doors with double-glazed versions. The large abstract painting by P. Musick was found at Summerland Antique Collective.
Al Stone made Zoe's dining room table, which is paired with Wayfairer chairs. The kitchen island (also made by Al) is topped with EleMar Oregon leathered granite countertops.
Al Stone made Zoe's dining room table, which is paired with Wayfairer chairs. The kitchen island (also made by Al) is topped with EleMar Oregon leathered granite countertops.
When Rob and Mary Lubera started pulling threads to uncover the origins of their new home—the lone midcentury house amid rows of Tudor Revivals in suburban Detroit—not even architecture scholars could have anticipated what they would find. Theirs is the last surviving residence by Alexander Girard (1907–1993), a modernist visionary who made his name in textiles but tried his hand at virtually everything, architecture included. The shoji-like laminate screens, seen in the entryway, are characteristic of his Japanese-influenced work.
When Rob and Mary Lubera started pulling threads to uncover the origins of their new home—the lone midcentury house amid rows of Tudor Revivals in suburban Detroit—not even architecture scholars could have anticipated what they would find. Theirs is the last surviving residence by Alexander Girard (1907–1993), a modernist visionary who made his name in textiles but tried his hand at virtually everything, architecture included. The shoji-like laminate screens, seen in the entryway, are characteristic of his Japanese-influenced work.
The off-grid getaway includes a wood-and-glass main house and guesthouse, geothermal and desalination systems, and the requisite sauna.
The off-grid getaway includes a wood-and-glass main house and guesthouse, geothermal and desalination systems, and the requisite sauna.
Twenty minutes from Marfa, a couple bring a 1914 home back to basics by peeling away faux stone, preserving marbelized tile, and building an addition that’s boxy in the best way.
Twenty minutes from Marfa, a couple bring a 1914 home back to basics by peeling away faux stone, preserving marbelized tile, and building an addition that’s boxy in the best way.
Custom closets line one wall in the primary suite, and are tucked into open areas throughout the home. "When you live in New York, you have to be very efficient with storage,
Custom closets line one wall in the primary suite, and are tucked into open areas throughout the home. "When you live in New York, you have to be very efficient with storage,
To deck out their vacation-rental property, Nicolas Potts and Emma Pilkington Mead crafted a cushy, rose-hued space. In the kitchenette, a comfortable upholstered daybed sits above the breakfast nook.
To deck out their vacation-rental property, Nicolas Potts and Emma Pilkington Mead crafted a cushy, rose-hued space. In the kitchenette, a comfortable upholstered daybed sits above the breakfast nook.
A wide pass-through window connects the light-filled kitchen with the main living room.
A wide pass-through window connects the light-filled kitchen with the main living room.
The suburban backyard garage in Hertfordshire, England, that architect Olli Andrew of Hyper converted into a work studio is wrapped in charred larch wood pieces that give the impression of scales and foster biodiversity, providing a place for insects to nestle.
The suburban backyard garage in Hertfordshire, England, that architect Olli Andrew of Hyper converted into a work studio is wrapped in charred larch wood pieces that give the impression of scales and foster biodiversity, providing a place for insects to nestle.
In the primary bedroom, wood and Mediterranean aesthetics provide the common thread. The bedside lamps are from the Spanish decor chain Natura.
In the primary bedroom, wood and Mediterranean aesthetics provide the common thread. The bedside lamps are from the Spanish decor chain Natura.
The kitchen and bar millwork is ApplePly with a walnut veneer.
The kitchen and bar millwork is ApplePly with a walnut veneer.
Whisper Rock Ranch just north of Pioneertown, California.
Whisper Rock Ranch just north of Pioneertown, California.