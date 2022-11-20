Favorites
The focal point of the home’s modernized exterior is a custom, wood-and-steel entry gate designed by atelier KS and built by DeFauw Design + Fabrication, a local fabricator who also made custom closing hardware for the piece. Franz and Paré-Mayer paired angled cypress slats with an industrial metal frame to create the entryway. A few paces behind the gate, a large glass door provides direct access to the home, fulfilling the owners’ wish for an entry vestibule that would be separate from the street. The angled wood slats offer privacy from the exterior, while selectively allowing light to penetrate through.
Playing Defense Cooper was faced with a conundrum when designing her property gate. She didn’t want passersby to be able to see in, but neither did she want a totally solid barrier keeping street life out. Using spare sheet metal, she fashioned a gate that’s solid on top and porous steel wire on the bottom. With a tube steel structure for support and a DoorKing 9100 motor to open and close the heavy fence, she was set. doorking.com