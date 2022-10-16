SubscribeSign In
Adam and Karyn Bechtel tasked architect Emily Jagoda with renovating the 1960 home they share with their two daughters in the hills of Woodside, California. A curvilinear, built-in sofa with integrated storage sits below a lofted art studio and angular clerestory windows that frame views of the surrounding trees.
The Alerce shingles change color when it rains, moving from red to grey. “It’s alive,” says Marambio.
The Max-A studio is another, smaller A-frame building that sits next door to the main house: not a bad commute at all.
The two new buildings create a courtyard-like feel in the small urban backyard.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
The home is located in Todds Valley, a 10-minute drive from Nelson, where architect William Samuels grew up—and one of the least affordable areas in New Zealand. “The obsession with the price of housing is pervasive and can cloud our thinking when we consider the true value of a home,” he says. “In New Zealand, there is a tendency to think of housing purely as an asset, an investment, rather than a home, a place for life to happen.”
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
Doors flank the main seating area of the living space. The owners purchased the Heywood Wakefield chairs from Strictly Hey-Wake in Hagerstown, Maryland near the wife’s childhood home. “I’d always wanted Heywood Wakefield furniture, and it fits in really well here,” she says.
Sarah Butler and Mel Elias’s Siberian husky, Rooney, reclines in the renovated dining room of their Los Angeles home. The raised floor provides easy access to mechanical systems, something the house lacked as originally built.
The gable form of the cabin was inspired by vernacular utilitarian structures, as was the patterning of the facade with the horizontal datums. "The overlapping layers help pull water off the facade,
"At Tara Iti, south of the Mangawhai Heads, a former pine plantation is gradually being restored to native habitat on the windy coastal sand dunes. On a site overlooking the world-renowned golf course is the Dune House, designed by architect Julian Guthrie as a retreat for a family with four children. The clients had holidayed in Palm Springs, a city noted for golf, mid-century modern design and a California desert climate—all of which factored into the brief for an expansive yet relaxed house at Tara Iti."
"The 1970s houses of Whangamatā were the design source for this new beach bach—the simple gables, lean-tos, decks and yards. ‘The clients and I walked the neighbourhood to have a look at the existing character,’ says architect Paul Clarke. ‘They wanted to build sympathetically in the form and size of the building, so we’ve reused elements we know well, but combined them in a new way to put together something different.’"
In the living area, floor-to-ceiling windows by Schüco frame a Gyrofocus suspended rotating fireplace by Focus. At night, a crackling fire appears to hover in the dark.
