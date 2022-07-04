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Collection by Maria Sushko

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Tricia runs her own design firm, T.Haus Design, and led the furnishings for the home, opting for a refined, contemporary aesthetic that feels appropriate for the alpine setting.
Tricia runs her own design firm, T.Haus Design, and led the furnishings for the home, opting for a refined, contemporary aesthetic that feels appropriate for the alpine setting.
Inside, the origami-like roof presents as a series of folded, intersecting planes, adding a sense of expansion and depth to the interior.
Inside, the origami-like roof presents as a series of folded, intersecting planes, adding a sense of expansion and depth to the interior.
Skigard Hytte floor plan
Skigard Hytte floor plan
Restoration architect Forrest Frazier confined all new and non-historical elements, like the renovated deck and carport, to the rear of the house.
Restoration architect Forrest Frazier confined all new and non-historical elements, like the renovated deck and carport, to the rear of the house.
The double-height living/dining area is encased in glass, and it opens to a deck.
The double-height living/dining area is encased in glass, and it opens to a deck.
South Africa experiences frequent, planned blackouts, so the homeowners wanted to be smart about the orientation of their house and the materials used to build it. They opted for a mostly glass box that would allow the maximum amount of light in, so, as homeowner Toni notes, "you never need to switch a light on in the daytime."
South Africa experiences frequent, planned blackouts, so the homeowners wanted to be smart about the orientation of their house and the materials used to build it. They opted for a mostly glass box that would allow the maximum amount of light in, so, as homeowner Toni notes, "you never need to switch a light on in the daytime."
The outdoor wood deck feels like a continuation of the indoor flooring, with the key distinction being its horizontal orientation.
The outdoor wood deck feels like a continuation of the indoor flooring, with the key distinction being its horizontal orientation.
Tom purchased a beat up (but still functioning) wooden scissor sculpture at an online circus auction. Covered in peeling baby blue paint, some expressed doubts, but he had a vision. Inspired by the work of Claes Oldenburg, Tom approached local artist Teddy Noggle who sanded it down, built the pedestal box it’s placed on, and painted the sculpture bright yellow.
Tom purchased a beat up (but still functioning) wooden scissor sculpture at an online circus auction. Covered in peeling baby blue paint, some expressed doubts, but he had a vision. Inspired by the work of Claes Oldenburg, Tom approached local artist Teddy Noggle who sanded it down, built the pedestal box it’s placed on, and painted the sculpture bright yellow.
A view from the kitchen looking toward the glass-ensconced great room, with a custom Olson Kundig-designed dining table in the foreground.
A view from the kitchen looking toward the glass-ensconced great room, with a custom Olson Kundig-designed dining table in the foreground.
Mystery novels line the shelves that conceal the hidden door, hinting that there's more than meets the eye.
Mystery novels line the shelves that conceal the hidden door, hinting that there's more than meets the eye.
Ana Smud’s studio is in downtown Buenos Aires, yet she also has a home office with built-in bookshelves and a long narrow desk.
Ana Smud’s studio is in downtown Buenos Aires, yet she also has a home office with built-in bookshelves and a long narrow desk.
New window units were swapped in to the old openings to reduce the visual clutter of mullions.
New window units were swapped in to the old openings to reduce the visual clutter of mullions.
A wood slat wall at the stairs and lining the hallway for the primary suite allows light from the skylight to infiltrate additional areas of the house.
A wood slat wall at the stairs and lining the hallway for the primary suite allows light from the skylight to infiltrate additional areas of the house.
A more formal dining area can be found just steps from the kitchen in the glass-wrapped atrium.
A more formal dining area can be found just steps from the kitchen in the glass-wrapped atrium.
"The adjacent detached garage continues the home’s sculptural language with a curving roofline and high windows," says architect Olson Kundig. Inside, vaulted ceilings further echo the bright and airy interior of the home’s main living space. The garage provides an open workspace that supports the owner’s passion for restoring classic cars, as well as weather-protected storage. Just outside, a defined entry and forecourt create a multipurpose, functional space for both parking and play.
"The adjacent detached garage continues the home’s sculptural language with a curving roofline and high windows," says architect Olson Kundig. Inside, vaulted ceilings further echo the bright and airy interior of the home’s main living space. The garage provides an open workspace that supports the owner’s passion for restoring classic cars, as well as weather-protected storage. Just outside, a defined entry and forecourt create a multipurpose, functional space for both parking and play.

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