Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
m
Collection by
Maria Sushko
Favorites
View
219
Photos
The floor of the conversation pit is custom-treated wood for outdoor use, installed by Silver Fern Timber Construction.
Koto Design's prefab cabin will be featured alongside the Garden Club's landscaping in this year's prestigious Chelsea Flower Show.
The new building has slightly less square footage and is nested within the same area as the original foundation.
Floor Plan of Boathouse by Prentiss Balance Wickline Architects
Instead of air conditioning, triple-glazed sliding windows passively cool the inside.
A prefab home is any home that has been built, partly or fully, in a factory. The design may be fully preset, partly modified by the client, or completely made-to-order.
LH11 Helix pendant light by Brightbound + Windy Chien.
In addition to a private garden, the home also offers a large concrete patio in the backyard.
Jim's office is removed from family areas.
Floor Plan of Timeless Treasure by Studio Prototype
Floor Plan of Timeless Treasure by Studio Prototype
On a rocky bank, Hebra Arquitectos builds a breezy home that opens wide to nature.
Ark Shelter
Floor Plan of Hypostyle House by Miguel Marcelino
View More
199
more
saves
Share