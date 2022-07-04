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Tricia runs her own design firm, T.Haus Design, and led the furnishings for the home, opting for a refined, contemporary aesthetic that feels appropriate for the alpine setting.
South Africa experiences frequent, planned blackouts, so the homeowners wanted to be smart about the orientation of their house and the materials used to build it. They opted for a mostly glass box that would allow the maximum amount of light in, so, as homeowner Toni notes, "you never need to switch a light on in the daytime."
Tom purchased a beat up (but still functioning) wooden scissor sculpture at an online circus auction. Covered in peeling baby blue paint, some expressed doubts, but he had a vision. Inspired by the work of Claes Oldenburg, Tom approached local artist Teddy Noggle who sanded it down, built the pedestal box it’s placed on, and painted the sculpture bright yellow.
"The adjacent detached garage continues the home’s sculptural language with a curving roofline and high windows," says architect Olson Kundig. Inside, vaulted ceilings further echo the bright and airy interior of the home’s main living space. The garage provides an open workspace that supports the owner’s passion for restoring classic cars, as well as weather-protected storage. Just outside, a defined entry and forecourt create a multipurpose, functional space for both parking and play.
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