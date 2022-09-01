The structure appears to hover above a stone retaining wall.
A couch from Lider Interiores and a Cremme table anchor the wide-open living/dining area. The dining chairs are by Fernando Jaeger.
Space for entertaining was important to the couple, who wanted a home they could share with friends.
Fabrikate custom designed the Blackbutt cabinetry in the kitchen, with marble stone on the countertops. The lights above the dining table were found and repurposed.
The living area retains the home's original fireplace and masonry wall, with new sliding doors next to the kitchen that connect to the side yard. The sofa and side chair are from Ariake, the ottoman table from Hem, and the rug is from Hay.
In the backyard, Umerani and Fashandi decided to limit the lawn to minimize water consumption.
The kitchen and dining space lead to a sunken lounge anchored by a fireplace built with stone from Sydney-based provider Eco Outdoor. Art by Bobby Clark hangs above a sofa from HK Living accented with pillows from Città Design. The rugs are from Armadillo & Co.
The literal and figurative centerpiece of the house is the atrium, through which light filters into the rest of the house year-round.
A massive pine beam defines the master bathroom.
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.