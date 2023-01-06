The home is divided into different zones that are clearly represented in the built form. The ground floor is open, public and noisy; the first floor houses more private rooms for guests and children; and the new mansard roof extension has a
The sod roof is angled to create a sweeping elevation on approach and is planted with grass tussocks cut from the hillside during construction. “The tussocks camouflage the house, melting it into the landscape,” explains architect Kate Brown.
Floor Plan of Raeder Road by Jack Alessio Pretto and Spencer Bergen
Floor Plan of Tall House by Tall Architects
In Southern Mississippi, hurricanes are a very real concern. Mark and Madison ensured decisions were made with storm-resistance in mind: for instance, sturdy aluminum-clad windows instead of vinyl-clad.
“If we were questioning the hospitality of these pods, or the toughness of them, a three year old boy will test the toughness of anything,” laughs Mark.
The exterior is clad in corrugated, galvanized metal. “We just spray it off with a water house,” says Mark.